In Bikes, BMW Motorrad, International Bike News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 14 January 2022 6:14 pm / 0 comments

BWM Motorrad R18 M

On stage at the Verona Motor Bike Expo in Italy are the R18 M and R18 Aurora, a pair of custom motorcycles based on the BMW Motorrad R18. The R18 M is a joint project project developed by Italian magazine LowRide and built by American Dreams of Lobardia, Italy, while the R18 Aurora is the work of custom builder Garage 221, commissioned by BMW Motorrad Rome.

Traditionally, the ‘M’ designation has been used for four-wheeled vehicles and products from BMW’s Motorsports division, recently carrying over into the two-wheeled world with the launch of the BMW Motorrad M1000RR superbike. Designed as a fun cruiser, the R18 M is the brain child of designer Oberdan Bezzi who has previously collaborated with LowRide.

Built under commission from BMW Italy, attention was paid to the chassis, suspension setup and bodywork of the standard model R18. With the R18 lightened and a different riding position, the mechanicals and electronics were left untouched, giving the R18 M a more streamlined and sportier look.

The R18 M comes with ER Exhaust Revolution shorter exhaust pipes, allowing for a greater lean angle, along with custom made tail piece, and fibreglass windshield from Elabotario. Carbon Italy supplied head covers and intake ducts for the R18 M, amongst other carbon-fibre pieces while Rizoma provided mirrors, grips, and universal indicators, the whole being topped off by paintwork from Dox Art Factory and leather seat from L R Leather.

BMOW Motorrad R18 Aurora

Stemming all the way back from the EICMA show in 2019, the R18 Aurora take inspiration from the American cruiser style which has always impressed Garage 221’s Pier Francesco Marchio. Taking the saddle from a 2005 BMW Motorrad R1200 C, supports fashioned from the turn indicators of a 1982 R100 and the rear sub-frame of a 1991 K75, the R18 Aurora combines everything with the colour code the 1983 BMW RT100.

Leo Vince supplies the exhaust pipes for the R18 Aurora with emphasis placed on the sound, made more full-bodied and captivating. Complementing the build is the R18 Aurora’s oil cooler grille, inspired by grille of BMW’s cars from the 1960s.

“It was a lot of hard work,” said Marchio, “but the result is truly stunning. The textured paintwork of the cylinder head covers, the injection housings, the central crankcase and our oil cooler grille make everything look homogeneous, creating a unique effect with the cylinder block and the bevel gear.”

