26 January 2022

The 2022 Perodua Myvi facelift continues the nameplate’s tradition of leading the brand in sales volume, and the hatchback has charted an overall figure of 47,525 units registered last year, Perodua has revealed.

Of this figure, 7,055 units of the Myvi were delivered while 31,154 bookings have been received since being open for orders from November 9, 2021, according to the manufacturer. The 2022 Perodua Myvi facelift was launched on November 18, 2021, following on from the launch of the third-generation car at the end of 2017.

In terms of volume, Perodua’s B-segment hatchback leads its stablemates including the Axia which saw 43,080 sales, the Bezza with 42,698 units, the Ativa with 26,847 units, the Aruz with 15,313 units and the Alza with 14,828 units. The Myvi nameplate reached the one-million unit milestone in June 2017, 12 years after the first was introduced in May 2005.

The 2022 Myvi brought new styling in the form of a strong “X” look for its face, compared to the pre-facelift third-generation Myvi. This also featured LED daytime running lights, a first for Perodua.

Also included is the Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) suite which packs Pre-collision Warning (PCW), Pre-collision Braking (PCB or AEB), Front Departure Alert (FDA) and Pedal Misoperation Control (PMC) across the range save for the based 1.3 G variant, which can still be specified with ASA, Auto High Beam and Lane Departure Warning/Prevention as an option pack.

For Perodua overall, the Rawang-based carmaker is aiming to improve its market share to 40.6% this year through its target of 247,800 vehicle registrations, as part of its own estimated total industry volume (TIV) of 610,000 units in 2022.

For comparison, this is 10,000 units higher than the 600,000-unit forecast set by the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA), which Perodua believes could be surpassed. Perodua sold 190,291 vehicles in 2021, down 13.6% from its 2020 achievement. The drop in volume was attributed to the pandemic, chip shortage and more recently, floods.