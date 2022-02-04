In Bikes, Local Bike News, MotoGP, Suzuki Motorcycles / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 4 February 2022 6:04 pm / 0 comments

At the 2022 MotoGP Winter Test at Sepang International Circuit (SIC), Team Easter Suzuki took the opportunity to unveil its racing livery for the upcoming season. With racing scheduled to begin in earnest on March 6 in Qatar, Suzuki will be represented by 2020 MotoGP champion Joan Mir and Alex Rins.

The Suzuki GSX-RR is new both within and without, the moratorium on bike and engine development for MotoGP lifted for 2022. Carrying the modern Suzuki racing colour of blue and silver, the GSX-RR carries black flashes for contrast.

The Suzuki logo is a mix of old and new, reflecting Suzuki’s racing heritage and applied together with a new hashtag and slogan, #gearingup. Despite ending 2020 on a high note with the world champion’s laurels , the 2021 MotoGP season saw Mir finish third in the riders’ world standing, with compatriot Rins in 13th.

Winter Test at (SIC) will be held over the weekend of February 5 and 6, with the main grandstand open to the public. Testing moves to Indonesia’s Mandalika circuit on February 11, with the 2022 MotoGP season kicking off in Losail, Qatar.