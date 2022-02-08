What’s a milestone for a car nameplate? One million? Yes. Ten million? For sure! How about 40 million? Ford recently celebrated the production of its 40-millionth F-Series truck for US customers at the Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan.
The landmark example you see here is a 2022 Ford F-150 Tremor in Iconic Silver, but it’s not a museum piece. After the obligatory photos, the truck headed to a customer in Texas to get to work, “because that’s what Ford trucks do”, the Blue Oval said in a photo release.
Milestones are perfect excuses to wheel out the old timer for a photo op, just to illustrate how far it has come, and the OG here is a 1950 Ford F-1. Ford actually began production of first-generation F-Series trucks 75 years ago, in 1947. The Ford F-1, F-2, F-3 and F-4 went on sale in 1948. First-generation production spanned from 1948 to 1950.
This is not the only landmark for America’s favourite vehicle, and the others are also in the forties. The F-Series has 45 years as America’s best-selling truck and 40 years as the outright best-selling vehicle in the country. What’s next for the Ford F-Series? Electric, of course. Check out the F-150 Lightning via the link and pics below.
The forties have been good to Ford F-Series. With 45 years as America’s best-selling truck and 40 years as best-selling vehicle, Ford is also celebrating production of the 40-millionth F-Series for U.S. customers. The 2022 F-150 Tremor in appropriate Iconic Silver paint rolled off the line on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022 at the Dearborn Truck Plant in Michigan. It won’t be a museum piece. It’s headed to a customer in Texas to get to work, because that’s what Ford Trucks do.
GALLERY: 2022 Ford F-150 Lightning
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum, Lariat, XLT. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022. Always consult the owner’s manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty and use appropriate safety gear.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning XLT. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022. Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and weight distribution.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022. Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and weight distribution. Max towing on XLT and LARIAT models with available extended-range battery and Max Trailer Tow Pkg. Not shown. Platinum shown. Max towing varies based on cargo, vehicle configuration, accessories and number of passengers.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Lariat. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022. Cargo and load capacity limited by weight and weight distribution.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022. Preproduction screens shown and are subject to change.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022. See owner’s manual for important operating instructions.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning Platinum. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
2022 Ford F-150 Lightning. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
On a 150-kilowatt DC fast charger, extended-range F-150 Lightning is targeted to get up to 54 miles of range in 10 minutes and charge from 15-80 percent in about 41 minutes. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022. FordPass App, compatible with select smartphone platforms, is available via a download. Message and data rates may apply.
F-150 Lightning takes the guesswork out of when and where to re-charge with FordPass Power My Trip, which identifies charging routes before even starting your journey. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
Proven Built Ford Tough F-Series durability and capability meets the largest public charging network in North America. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
On a 150-kilowatt DC fast charger, extended-range F-150 Lightning is targeted to get up to 54 miles of range in 10 minutes and charge from 15-80 percent in about 41 minutes. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
Cloud-connected navigation on SYNC 4 also identifies public charging locations and prompts owners to charge at convenient points on each drive. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
In the truck, Intelligent Range accurately calculates range while factoring in weather, traffic, payload, towing weights and more. Pre-production model with available features shown. Available starting spring 2022.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning is drives on loose gravel to test for potential stone pecking damage to underbody components. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the owner’s manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty and use appropriate safety gear.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning drives through a river crossing to test the truck’s ability to drive over different types of terrain. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the owner’s manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty and use appropriate safety gear. Try to avoid water higher than the bottom of the hubs and proceed slowly. Refer to your owner’s manual for detailed information regarding driving through water.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning is tested driving through a grassy moguls off-road course. F-150 Lightning Built Ford Tough durability captions.Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the owner’s manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty and use appropriate safety gear.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning’s suspension is tested on a variety of uneven, off-road surfaces. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the owner’s manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty and use appropriate safety gear. Try to avoid water higher than the bottom of the hubs and proceed slowly. Refer to your owner’s manual for detailed information regarding driving through water.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning undergoes trailer tow testing up a dynamic hill route to test maximum towing capability on a variety of grades. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Refer to your owner’s manual for detailed information regarding hill climbing.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning undergoes trailer tow testing up a dynamic hill route to test maximum towing capability on a variety of grades. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Refer to your owner’s manual for detailed information regarding hill climbing.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning is tested driving through static flood conditions. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the owner’s manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty and use appropriate safety gear. Try to avoid water higher than the bottom of the hubs and proceed slowly. Refer to your owner’s manual for detailed information regarding driving through water.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning undergoes salt and mud bath wash to test long-term exposure of salt and mud on the truck’s military-grade aluminum alloy body. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the owner’s manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty and use appropriate safety gear. Try to avoid water higher than the bottom of the hubs and proceed slowly. Refer to your owner’s manual for detailed information regarding driving through water.
The famous Silver Creek durability course combines two extremely rough roads. One section of the route has 15 distinct types of chuckholes, while the other is made from broken pieces of concrete. Test drivers beg off this route after one pass because the pounding and speed is so intense. Imagine hitting a crater-sized pothole every five feet for miles – going 20 mph. With this road surface, 500 miles is equal to 20,000 miles on the country’s roughest roads. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course.
The famous Silver Creek durability course combines two extremely rough roads. One section of the route has 15 distinct types of chuckholes, while the other is made from broken pieces of concrete. Test drivers beg off this route after one pass because the pounding and speed is so intense. Imagine hitting a crater-sized pothole every five feet for miles – going 20 mph. With this road surface, 500 miles is equal to 20,000 miles on the country’s roughest roads. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course.
The famous Silver Creek durability course combines two extremely rough roads. One section of the route has 15 distinct types of chuckholes, while the other is made from broken pieces of concrete. Test drivers beg off this route after one pass because the pounding and speed is so intense. Imagine hitting a crater-sized pothole every five feet for miles – going 20 mph. With this road surface, 500 miles is equal to 20,000 miles on the country’s roughest roads. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning is tested on a variety of off-road surfaces, this one called Traverse City Loop. 18 Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the owner’s manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty and use appropriate safety gear.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning is tested on a variety of off-road surfaces, this one called Traverse City Loop. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the owner’s manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty and use appropriate safety gear.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning is tested on a variety of off-road surfaces, this one called Traverse City Loop. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course. Always consult the owner’s manual before off-road driving, know your terrain and trail difficulty and use appropriate safety gear.
Power Hop Hill was created to replicate a steep, off-road dirt trail in the Hualapai Mountains of northwest Arizona. The severe 11 percent grade – steeper than the final section of most ski jump ramps – stresses engine and transmission components when the wheels lose contact and then return to the surface. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course.
A prototype Ford F-150 Lightning undergoes salt and mud bath wash to test long-term exposure of salt and mud on the truck’s military-grade aluminum alloy body. Preproduction vehicle shown. Available starting spring 2022. Professional driver on a closed course.
Front view Ford F-150 Lightning glamour sketch by senior exterior designer, Josh Henry
Rear view Ford F-150 Lightning glamour sketch by senior exterior designer, Josh Henry
Front view Ford F-150 Lightning glamour sketch by senior exterior designer, Josh Henry
Front face Ford F-150 Lightning ideation sketch by exterior designer, Raleigh Haire
Rear view F-150 Lightning ideation sketch by exterior designer, Raleigh Haire
Ford F-150 Lightning frunk sketch by senior exterior designer, Elvir Mesalic
Ford F-150 Lightning headlamp sketch by senior exterior designer, Josh Henry
Ford F-150 Lightning interior lifestyle sketch by interior designer, Anthony Spadaro
Side view sketch of Ford F-150 Lightning taillamp