In Cars, International News / By Gerard Lye / 17 February 2022 3:58 pm / 3 comments

The iconic DeLorean is set to be reborn as an electric vehicle that will make its debut this year, according to a teaser posted by Texas-based DeLorean Motor Company (DMC). The company, which isn’t affiliated with John DeLorean, was formed by British engineer Stephen Wynne, who secured the rights to the original company’s name and branding in 1995.

Details are limited for now, but based on DMC’s teaser, the upcoming model will be called the DeLorean EVolved to signify its electric powertrain and the company will put some focus on luxury, unlike the original car (codenamed DMC-12) from the 1980s.

A brief video also confirms the presence of gullwing doors – a trademark of the DeLorean – although the rest of the vehicle’s design is still hidden away. Curiously, the shadowy view of the new DeLorean is remarkably similar to what Italdesign teased last year, suggesting that both companies will collaborate on the project, Autocar reports.

The original DeLorean’s stainless-steel body was styled by Giorgetto Giugiaro of Italdesign, who was also responsible for cars like the Lotus Esprit, Ferrari 250 GT, BMW 3200 CS and Aston Martin DB4, among others. The design company recently entered a partnership with Williams Advanced Engineering (WAE) to provide a complete high-performance EV production solution for low-volume customers, which may have some relation to the DeLorean’s revival.