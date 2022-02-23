In Cars, International News, Porsche / By Matthew H Tong / 23 February 2022 10:41 am / 1 comment

Porsche has announced that it will invest around US$567 million (RM2.37 billion) at its Zuffenhausen plant for a new line that will produce the fully electric successors of the 718 sports cars.

According to Automotive News Europe, production of the new entry-level models is set to begin next year, following a year’s delay due to technological complexity and coordination with other VW Group brands. By 2025, Porsche wants its electric cars to account for at least one-third of its global sales, with the ratio going up to two-thirds by 2030.

The new electric sports cars are said to be based on the Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture, which was jointly developed by Porsche and Audi. It’s expected to provide a range of around 400 km on a single charge, with single and dual motor applications being on the cards. The PPE will also form the base for the upcoming Macan EV – the SUV will be produced at Porsche’s Leipzig plant.

While the Taycan and Macan EVs get their batteries from Dräxlmaier, Porsche will turn to Finnish supplier Valmet for the electric 718’s battery packs. Valmet will produce the batteries at a new plant in Kirchardt, Germany, creating about 160 new jobs. Porsche has no plans to expand its workforce at Zuffenhausen.