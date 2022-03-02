In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / 2 March 2022 4:51 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is back for 2022, and the two-day event will have the best deals for new and pre-owned cars, special perks for purchasers, and great prizes up for grabs. Mark your calendar for March 19-20 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

You’ve heard it before, but this really is the best time to purchase a car, if that’s already in your plans, because the current sales tax exemption that we’re enjoying – 50% for CBU imports and 100% for CKD locally assembled cars – will end on June 30. Don’t bet on another last minute extension, because there have been many rounds already. Also, buying now will get you a new ride in time for Hari Raya.

Participating brands include Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. Cool motorcycles from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson will be joining the party, too. In this post, we’ll be focusing on the Blue Oval.

The Ford Ranger XLT Plus Special Edition was announced just last week. The latest variant of the T6 Ranger is a macho one, adding choice aesthetic goodies to the mid-range XLT Plus variant. The most obvious change is up front, where the SE wears a Raptor-style grille with the Ford script in block letters. It’s not the exact Raptor grille, and it has the Ranger name on top, but the all-black, zero-chrome item is close enough.

The Raptor-style grille has to be the most popular mod among Ranger owners and now you can get the look from the factory. The macho additions don’t end there – the SE also gets black plastic wheel arch extensions and a tube-style sports bar on the bed. Inside, there are illuminated side sill scuff plates and a front dash cam with a 32 GB memory card and smartphone connectivity via an app.

The rest of the specs are identical to the XLT Plus. The latest 2.0 litre EcoBlue turbodiesel engine produces 180 PS and 420 Nm of torque, mated to a 10-speed automatic gearbox, four-wheel drive and a limited-slip rear differential. The Ford Ranger XLT Plus Special Edition is priced at RM136,888.

As always, purchasing at PACE will net you bonus goodies and savings. All new car bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

On top of the deals from the brands and the guaranteed vouchers, PACE 2022 buyers will be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Even better, there’s a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Full details here.

SST exemption, great deals from the brands, guaranteed vouchers from PACE, lucky draws – there’s no better time to purchase a car. Save the date – PACE 2022 is happening at SCCC on the weekend of March 19-20.