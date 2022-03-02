In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / 2 March 2022 6:18 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) returns this year to the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from March 19-20 with the best deals on new and pre-owned premium cars.

With additional special perks and great prizes up for grabs, purchasers can also take advantage of the ongoing sales tax exemption – 50% for CBU imports and 100% for CKD locally-assembled cars – which is set to come to an end on June 30.

Volvo fans will be able to experience the V60 at PACE, which is currently available as a locally-assembled (CKD) model, so if you’re looking to buy one, you’ll enjoy the full sales tax exemption. The V60 commands plenty of on-road presence thanks to its clean wagon design and distinctive cues such as the “Thor’s Hammer” headlamps and stylish taillights, which are accompanied by the elegant Inscription exterior styling package.

On-road performance is noteworthy too, with a 0-100 km/h time of just 4.6 seconds and a rated fuel consumption of just two litres per 100 km. This is possible due to the Recharge T8 powertrain that consists of a Drive-E 2.0 litre supercharged and turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine delivering 320 hp and 400 Nm of torque.

The engine drives the front wheels through an Aisin eight-speed automatic transmission and there’s also a crankshaft-integrated starter/generator. Meanwhile, the rear wheels are powered by an 87 hp/240 Nm electric motor that provides all-wheel drive and a total system output of 407 hp and 640 Nm.

That’s plenty of shove, but if efficiency and zero-emissions are your preference, it’s possible to drive the V60 purely on electricity for up to 49 km by relying on the 11.6 kWh lithium-ion battery. The battery can be recharged in three hours with a Type 2 connection and 3.7 kW input.

Life on the inside is pleasant too, with premium materials and a bevy of technologies at your disposal, the latter of which include a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster display, a nine-inch Sensus touchscreen infotainment system with a 14-speaker Harman Kardon sound system and dual-zone climate control. You’ll still get a long list of passive and active safety and driver assistance systems, as you’d expect of a Volvo.

As the V60 is a wagon, you’ll also have a lot more practicality thanks to a more spacious boot and thoughtful touches such as a pop-up grocery holder. The V60 gets 529 litres of boot space compared to the S60’s 442 litres, and the rear seats fold 60:40 for a cavernous 1,441 litres of space.

All new car bookings made at PACE will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

That’s not all. On top of the deals from the brands and the guaranteed vouchers, PACE 2022 buyers will be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Even better, there’s a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Find out more here.

Besides Volvo, other brands that will be present at PACE include BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Volkswagen, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. Those who prefer two-wheelers can look forward to BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson as well. Save the date – PACE 2022 is happening at SCCC on the weekend of March 19-20.