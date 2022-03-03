In Bike Parts and Accessories, Bikes, International Bike News, Vespa / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 3 March 2022 1:00 pm / 0 comments

If you’re hankering for a scale replica of your Vespa scooter, Lego has you covered with the 2022 Lego Vespa 125, celebrating Vespa’s 75th anniversary. Comprising of 1,106 pieces, the Lego Vespa 125 comes in a fetching shade of paster blue.

Targeted towards the adults more than the kids, the Lego Vespa 125 comes with all the lifestyle accessories expected including a bouquet of flowers. In a first for Leg, the tyres of the Lego Vespa 125 are white sidewall while the pastel blue hue is rarely seen in typical Lego builds.

Other details include a spare wheel, removable engine hood, handlebar with steering wheel and kickstand. True to life, the Lego Vespa 125 comes with a front wheel mounted on one side, 2 seats, a brick-built engine underneath, and working steering.

Complementing the build is the Vespa logo, a classic 1960s Italian license plate, and helmet. The completed Lego Vespa 125 model measures 22 cm by 35 cm by 12 cm and is priced at 89.99 pounds sterling (RM505.39)

Meanwhile, for the Milan Fashion Week, a 1:1 scale Lego Vespa 125 will be unveiled, showcasing the talents of LEGO Certified Professional Riccardo Zangelmi. Zangelmi was previously responsible for the 1:1 scale Lego replica of the Ducati Panigale V4R.