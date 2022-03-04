In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / 4 March 2022 7:28 pm / Comments are Disabled

With just two weeks to go before the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) 2022 kicks off this year, the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) is where you’ll want to be this March 19-20 for the best offers on new and pre-owned premium cars.

This year in the Hyundai section at PACE 2022 is where you’ll find a selection new cars offered with a five-year, 300,000 km warranty, and a three-year, 50,000 km maintenance package for selected models. Be sure to check out the Hyundai stand for special promotions on the event weekend, too!

Purchase a Hyundai Sonata at PACE 2022, and not only will you get Hyundai’s first model to wear the brand’s Sensual Purity design language, but also a D-segment sedan that is among the largest in its class; this measures 4,900 mm in length, 1,860 mm wide, 1,445 mm tall, and has a wheelbase of 2,840 mm, with a luggage compartment capacity of 510 litres.

Powering this South Korea-built sedan is a 2.5 litre Smartstream naturally aspirated petrol engine, producing 180 PS and 232 Nm of torque. This drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission, which the driver can also control via a pair of shift paddles.

Transmission is controlled by a four-way shift-by-wire selector, while a drive mode switch enables the selection of Smart, Comfort, Eco or Sport modes. Comfort features include an eight-way powered driver’s seat with two-way lumbar adjustment and memory function, a four-way powered front passenger seat, and rear air vents. Also included are a large panoramic glass roof and an electrochromic rear view mirror.

Visuals in the Sonata cabin come courtesy of a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, a windscreen-projected head-up display, an eight-inch Display Audio touchscreen infotainment unit supporting Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and are joined by automatic dual-zone climate control, and a Qi wireless charging pad with cooling function.

In terms of safety kit, the Sonata receives six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC, hill-start assist, and vehicle stability management. This set is also joined by a 360-degree surround view camera setup, as well as a blind spot monitor which projects a video feed from the side cameras to the instrument panel.

Your purchase of the Hyundai Sonata at the event, as with all new car bookings made at PACE will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners; this includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Looking beyond brand new metal? Brands taking part in the event will also have a fleet of quality pre-owned cars on site, and buyers will get RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE; these will consist of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

There’s more. Buy a car at PACE 2022, and you’ll be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Topping the lot of goodies here is the grand prize, which is a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and their partner. More details on this, here.

Hyundai will be one of a range of premium brands in attendance at PACE 2022, where it will be joined by BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Volkswagen, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Volvo. If you’re also looking at two-wheelers, here’s your chance as well; BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson will be at PACE this month. Be sure to head over to PACE 2022, taking place at the Setia City Convention Centre on the weekend of March 19-20.