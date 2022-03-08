In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / 8 March 2022 9:53 am / 0 comments

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is back for 2022, and the two-day event will have the best deals for new and pre-owned premium cars, special perks for purchasers, and great prizes up for grabs. Mark your calendar for March 19-20 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC).

This really is the best time to purchase a car, if that’s already in your plans, because the current sales tax exemption that we’re enjoying – 50% for CBU imports and 100% for CKD locally assembled cars – will end on June 30. Don’t bet your house on another last minute extension, because there have been many rounds already. Also, buying now will get you a new ride in time for Hari Raya.

Participating brands include Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. Cool motorcycles from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson will be joining the party, too. In this post, we’ll be focusing on VW and its most iconic model.

The Volkswagen Golf name needs no introduction. Back of an eighth generation, the iconic hatchback made its Malaysian debut last month. Aside from the GTI and Golf R high performance variants, the Golf also comes in R-Line form. Like the previous Mk7.5 R-Line, the entry Mk8 combines a strong 1.4 litre TSI engine with sporty R-Line styling that is very similar to the appearance of its hot hatch big brothers.

While the previous-generation R-Line combined the 1.4L engine to a DSG gearbox, the Mk8 gets an Aisin-sourced eight-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, a powertrain combo that is similar to what Australia gets. Now open for booking, the CKD locally-assembled Golf R-Line will be priced from RM155k to RM165k.

For that, you’ll get the mentioned R-Line styling pack, 17-inch Valencia alloys, LED Plus headlights, LED tail lamps with dynamic signals and sporty Sardegna fabric seats with suede-like Art Velours sections and an embossed R logo. The dashboard is fully digital now, comprising of a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel and a 10-inch Discover Media infotainment touchscreen with navigation, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto and seven speakers. Also on are keyless entry with push start and triple-zone climate control, among other goodies.

Purchasing at PACE will net you bonus goodies and savings. All new car bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

On top of the deals from the brands and the guaranteed vouchers, PACE 2022 buyers will be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Even better, there’s a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Full details here.

SST exemption, great deals from the brands, guaranteed vouchers from PACE, lucky draws – there’s no better time to purchase a car. Save the date – PACE 2022 is happening at SCCC on the weekend of March 19-20.