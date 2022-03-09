In Local News, Malaysian Fuel Prices / By Anthony Lim / 9 March 2022 5:16 pm / 2 comments

It’s time once again for the weekly fuel price update, as the ministry of finance announces the retail prices of fuel for the coming week of March 10 to 16. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is certainly having an economic impact beyond the immediate field of strife, what with global oil prices having gone past the US$120 per barrel mark.

The short of it is this – the price of fuel is up, and as shown by that of RON 97 this coming week, significantly so. If last week’s jump of 16 sen was a bit of a jolt, then this week’s 30 sen increase to RM3.75 per litre (RM3.45 last week) is quite the scorcher, at least for those using the fuel (are you still, really?).

Users of RON 95 can continue to heave a sigh of relief, because the fuel is fixed at its ceiling price of RM2.05 per litre, as defined by the government last February. However, you can imagine how much more it will cost the government in subsidies if the upward trend continues.

Likewise, diesel prices continue as they are, with Euro 5 B10 and B20 blends priced at RM2.15 per litre and Euro 5 B7 – which saw a 10 sen price increase at the start of the year and now costs 20 sen more per litre – at RM2.35 per litre.

These prices will take effect from midnight tonight until Wednesday, March 16, when the next set of fuel price updates will be announced. This is the 11th edition of the weekly fuel pricing format for 2022, and the 165th since the system was introduced in 2019.