In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 10 March 2022 1:45 pm / 0 comments

A head turner, a temptress, an attractive bait. That was the premise of the 2005 ad for then new Toyota Vios. The commercial, titled Bait, featured a car, a monster hiding in a lake, and a jogger. The latter is taken in by the irresistible car and ends up… It’s below, go on and watch it.

Fast forward 16 years (should it be 17?) and “the monster returns with an even more attractive looking Vios. How many would fall for it this time?” UMW Toyota Motor asks of its “irresistible as ever” Vios.

A teaser of this ad appeared earlier and we thought then that it would be for yet another facelift of the B-segment sedan (like this one that appeared in Thailand late last year), but the Vios shown here looks to be the current car that debut in December 2020. It’s pictured in Nebula Blue Metallic, a colour that was introduced in December 2021 to replace Dark Blue Metallic. This blue option is not available with the Vios’ hatchback twin, the Yaris.

The Vios is powered by the 1.5 litre 2NR-FE engine with 107 PS and 140 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The Dual VVT-i four-cylinder unit is paired to a CVT with a seven-speed manual mode and shift paddles.

Notable equipment for the top G spec include 16-inch wheels, LED headlamps, a 7.0-inch touchscreen head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electrochromic rear-view mirror, auto air con and keyless entry with push start.

Safety wise, there are seven airbags and VSC across the range. From the mid E spec onwards, the Toyota Safety Sense suite includes pre-collision system, lane departure alert, blind spot monitor and rear-cross traffic alert. The higher two trim levels also get a front dashcam.

Sales tax-exempted prices for the CKD locally assembled Vios start from RM74,623 for the base J. The E is priced at RM82,593 while the G you see here is yours for RM87,584. There’s also the GR Sport for RM95,284.

GALLERY: 2021 Toyota Vios 1.5G