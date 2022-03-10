In Local News / By Danny Tan / 10 March 2022 4:45 pm / 0 comments

Shell Malaysia has installed solar panels at 216 of its retail stations nationwide. This is part of the company’s drive to adopt a combination of measures to improve its energy efficiency and reduce its carbon footprint.

Shell is working with Cleantech Solar to install solar panels at its stations. So far, a total of 22,505 solar photovoltaic (PV) panels with a total capacity of 10.12 megawatt-peak (MWp) have been installed on the roofs of 216 stations. Shell says that the current number of PV panels in its stations can generate 12,939 MWh of electrical energy, enough to power around 3,740 households in a year.

Installation of solar panels at retail stations help supplement and reduce dependability on local utilities, resulting in increased electrical savings for the stations in the long run. Seow Lee Ming, GM of mobility at Shell, says that the target is 350 stations by the end of 2022.

Back in 2019, Shell stations in Damansara Jaya and Taman Connaught were the first two stations in Malaysia to receive the Green Building Index (GBI) certification. GBI is the country’s industry-recognised green rating tool for buildings to promote sustainability in the built environment by saving energy and resources.

The two Shell stations were the first entries in the new retail fuel category introduced for the certification standard. DJ and Connaught have since been joined by Shell stations at Mint Hotel, Tangkak Layby and Alor Pongsu.

Shell also opened what is an example of “the station of the future”. Shell Mint Hotel, Malaysia’s first Gold GBI Certified Petrol Station is powered by solar and has sustainable features such as a food waste composting machine that converts food waste into fertilisers, energy-efficient air conditioners and chillers, recycling facilities and a smart LED lighting system at the forecourt.

To reduce the station’s usage of water from municipal systems, a rainwater harvesting system collects and stores rainwater to be reused in its facilities such as the toilets.

The Shell Group has set a target to become a net-zero emissions energy business by 2050, in step with society. This is also in line with the government’s ambition towards Malaysia achieving carbon neutrality in the same year.