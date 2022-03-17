In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / 17 March 2022 5:55 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) takes place this weekend from March 19-20 at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC), and if you’re looking to buy a new or pre-owned premium car, that’s where you’ll find the best deals, special perks and great prizes up for grabs.

Ford will be one of several premium car brands at PACE, and if you’ve had your heart set on the Ranger pick-up truck, there are several unique drive experiences available through the first-of-its-kind Ford Ranger Getaways programme should you decide to get one for yourself.

The modern Ranger is no longer just a utilitarian vehicle, as it has transformed to be incredibly versatile and capable, all while retaining the “Built Ford Tough” DNA. Be it for work, family or play, the Ranger’s capabilities are a perfect fit for any lifestyle.

The Ford Ranger Getaways programme aims to highlight the Ranger Life and covers a variety of interest categories to cater to Malaysians from all walks of life, be it those who prefer short local adventures by themselves, with friends and family or who simply want to meet like-minded individuals.

Each getaway has been thoughtfully curated and include fun city outings, foodie trails and even flying a plane through the centre of Kuala Lumpur. For those that want to take their Ranger to its limits in a safe environment, there are also on and off-road experiences within the vicinity of Sepang, which will be held on March 26.

There are 15 getaways to choose from online and the included activities will be refreshed from time to time to ensure they are kept interesting. The getaways on offer include half-day, full-day or overnight trips and prices start from as low as RM98 per person and up to RM2,133, depending on the package of choice. Once booked, Ranger owners simply need to bring their vehicle to the destination of choice and enjoy the Ranger Life experience.

Purchasing at PACE will also net you bonus goodies, including RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

PACE 2022 buyers will also be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each, and there’s even a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Find out more here.

In addition to Ford, other premium car brands that will be at PACE include BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover and Hyundai. Motorcycles from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson will also be part of the show for those looking for a two-wheeler.t

Get a taste of the Ranger Life by heading down to SCCC for PACE 2022 this weekend and take advantage of the great deals, guaranteed vouchers and lucky draws on offer. See you there!