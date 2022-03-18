In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Gerard Lye / 18 March 2022 4:46 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) begins tomorrow until Sunday (March 19-20) at the Setia City Convention Centre, and on offer are the best deals on new and pre-owned premium cars.

With the ongoing sales tax exemption – 50% for CBU imports and 100% for CKD locally-assembled cars – set to end on June 30, there’s certainly no better time to enjoy some savings. Buying a car at PACE will also net you some special perks and there are amazing prizes up for grabs.

If you’re looking to get yourself a BMW, Auto Bavaria is offering exceptional rebates on a variety of models. You’ll also receive an exclusive booking gift as well as a complimentary five-year, unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled service package to go along with your purchase. For existing BMW owners, swing by for a complimentary 13-point vehicle inspection to determine the health of your pride and joy.

BMW isn’t the only brand being represented by Auto Bavaria, as there will also be MINI vehicles available with enticing rebates. You’ll also get to take advantage of attractive financing schemes with low interest rates, and high trade-in values are also offered for your existing car. For peace of mind ownership, each purchase comes with a 4+1 year warranty with free scheduled service.

In addition to Auto Bavaria’s deals, all new car bookings made at PACE will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

PACE 2022 buyers will also be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each, and there’s even a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Find out more here.

Other premium car brands that will be at PACE include Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), Ford Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover and Hyundai. Motorcycle fans can also look forward to offerings from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson.

With so much on offer, PACE 2022 is where you’ll want to be to enjoy the SST exemption, great deals from brands, guaranteed vouchers and lucky draws, so make your way to SCCC on March 19-20. See you there!