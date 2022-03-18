In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Mick Chan / 18 March 2022 6:00 pm / Comments are Disabled

We are now just one day away from the opening of the paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo, taking place this weekend at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC) from March 19 to 20. Here at the expo, you’ll get to take advantage of the best deals in town for your purchases of brand new as well as pre-owned vehicles, and there are prizes to be won, too.

Jaguar and Land Rover are among the participating brands at PACE this year, and in addition to the roster of models offered brand new, the British brands also have a selection of quality pre-owned cars that customers can choose from. Buy a pre-owned car at the expo, and you’ll receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, which consist of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

Buying an approved pre-owned Jaguar or Land Rover vehicle means you will get the reassurance of stringent checks, courtesy of a 165-point inspection to ensure that the vehicle is in optimum electrical and mechanical condition. All vehicles subject to these inspections have to pass all 165 checks before they are Jaguar Approved or Land Rover Approved.

Future owners of these pre-owned vehicles will also have the peace of mind of verified provenance, as all approved pre-owned Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles will come with an independently certified mileage and a certified ownership history.

Road tests are also carried on the pre-owned vehicles before they are made available, and the suspension, braking systems, engine, transmission along with a host of other areas are monitored to ensure their optimal operation.

For more information about the brands’ participation at the latest running of PACE this year, register your interest to find out the latest about Jaguar here, and get more details about the latest from Land Rover, here.

Purchasing new vehicles at PACE? You’ll get more goodies and savings. All new car bookings come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners, and these include a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

In addition to all the deals from the participating brands and the guaranteed vouchers, customers buying at PACE 2022 will be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. On top of all these, there’s a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and their partner. More details here.

With great deals on offer from the participating brands, guaranteed vouchers from PACE as well as lucky draw prizes, the expo is shaping up to offer a great time for you to make your vehicle purchases this weekend. There’s just one more thing to do – be sure to head over to the Setia City Convention Centre this weekend, March 19 and 20 for PACE 2022. See you there!