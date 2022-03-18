In Advertorial, Sales & Promotions / By Danny Tan / 18 March 2022 4:15 pm / Comments are Disabled

The paultan.org Premium Auto Car Expo (PACE) is happening this weekend, March 19-20, at the Setia City Convention Centre (SCCC). That’s tomorrow! Awaiting you are the best deals for new and pre-owned cars, exclusive perks for purchasers, and great prizes up for grabs.

You’ve probably heard it many times before, but this really is the best time to purchase a car, if that’s already in your plans, because the current sales tax exemption that we’re enjoying – 50% for CBU imports and 100% for CKD locally assembled cars – will end on June 30. Don’t bet on another last minute extension, because there have been many rounds already. Also, buying now will get you a new ride in time for Hari Raya.

Participating brands include Mercedes-Benz (represented by Hap Seng Star), BMW and MINI (represented by Auto Bavaria), Volkswagen, Volvo, Jaguar, Land Rover, Ford and Hyundai. Cool motorcycles from BMW Motorrad and Harley-Davidson will be joining the party, too.

In this post, we’re focusing on the Volkswagen Passat, which CKD locally assembled Elegance and R-Line variants recently received an update for 2022. The RM183,680 Elegance may be the entry level variant, but if you’ve seen this refreshed D-segment sedan on the road, or glanced through its spec sheet, you’ll know that there’s nothing base at all about the Passat Elegance.

For 2022, the Passat Elegance rides on striking dual-tone 18-inch Bonneville wheels and sports new VW badges, a new touch panel with haptic feedback for the Climatronic triple-zone climate system (similar to that in the Passat R-Line and Arteon) and wireless Android Auto (wireless Apple CarPlay was already there) for the 9.2-inch touchscreen Discover Pro infotainment system.

Goodies such as LED headlights and tail lamps with sequential indicators, LED DRLs, 12-way power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory and massage, leather and a fully digital instrument panel continue to be standard fit, among other kit.

The Passat Elegance is powered by a 2.0L TSI engine with 190 PS and 320 Nm, paired with a seven-speed DSG dual-clutch transmission. As a result, performance is strong and the turbocharged punch is there whenever you need it. Prefer an SUV? Volkswagen will be launching the 2022 Tiguan Allspace facelift at PACE, so you can try both sedan and SUV for size.

Purchasing at PACE will net you bonus goodies and savings. All new car bookings will come with RM2,500 worth of vouchers from our partners. This includes a RM500 voucher for auto coating and paint protection film (Kuzig Glanz), a RM500 voucher for auto window film and auto coating (V-Kool), a RM500 voucher for air purification solutions (Blueair), a RM500 voucher for child car seats (Recaro Kids) and a RM500 voucher for lifestyle products from Ogawa.

Participating brands will also have in store a fleet of quality pre-owned cars, and buyers will receive RM1,000 worth of vouchers from PACE, consisting of two random RM500 vouchers from either Kuzig Glanz, V-Kool, Blueair or Recaro Kids.

On top of the deals from the brands and the guaranteed vouchers, PACE 2022 buyers will be in the running to win 10 units of smartphones worth RM3,500 each. Even better, there’s a grand prize of a holiday package worth RM25,000 for one lucky customer and his/her partner. Full details here.

SST exemption, great deals from the brands, guaranteed vouchers from PACE, lucky draws – there’s no better time to purchase a car. Truly just around the corner now – PACE 2022 is happening at SCCC this weekend, so see you there tomorrow and on Sunday!