Now in Malaysia and priced at RM13,888 is the 2022 WMoto ES250i scooter, joining the WMoto ES125 which retails at RM4,488 and the WMoto Xtreme 150i at RM9,588. Pricing does not include road tax, insurance and registration and stocks of the ES250i will arrive at WMoto authorised dealer throughout Malaysia beginning next week.

With physical dimensions close to the Yamaha Nmax and Honda PCX scooters and not crossing over into maxi scooter territory, the ES250i

is powered by the single-cylinder, SOHC, 244 cc liquid-cooled mill, fed by EFI. Power numbers for the ES250i are claimed to be 21 hp at 8,500 rpm with 21 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, which compares against the 22.5 hp at 7,000 rpm and 24.3 Nm of torque at 5,500 rpm pf the Yamaha X-Max 250 which is priced at RM21,998.

The ES250i is based on the Keeway GT270 which is sold in neighbouring Thailand but comes with a smaller capacity engine for the Malaysia market. This is done to enable the ES250i to be more easily owned and ridden locally due to the limitations of the Malaysian B2 licence category.

Specifications on the ES250i can be said to be quiet attractive with two-channel ABS braking coming as standard with single hydraulic discs front and rear clamped by J Juan brake callipers. Also standard equipment is keyless start, Kayaba shock absorbers installed in the rear with telescopic fork in front and LED projector headlight with DRLs.

Rolling on 13-inch wheels shod with 110/70 front and 130/70 rear tyres, fuel for the ES250i is carried in a 12-litre tank under the floorboard. Other riding conveniences include a small cubby pocket in the front cowl with USB charging port, a combination digital display with analogue speedometer and tachometer, as well as a storage space under the seat for an open-face helmet.

Unique to the ES250i in this market segment is a type pressure alert system which displays a warning on the instrument panel should the front or rear tyre pressure get too low. The ES250i comes in three colour choices for Malaysia, red, matte blue and grey, along with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects.