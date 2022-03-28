In BMW, Cars, Local News / By Danny Tan / 28 March 2022 3:10 pm / 0 comments

Regas Premium Sabah, the sole BMW authorised dealer in Sabah since 2018, has officially opened its new relocated 4S centre in Kota Kinabalu. The dealership is on Jalan Iramanis, off Jalan Ulam Bunga Raja, and serves BMW, BMW Motorrad, BMW Premium Selection and BMW i brands.

The four-storey dealership is 40,000 sq.ft. larger than the previous showroom in Jalan Penampang, and it will see up to 28 vehicles across the BMW Group portfolio displayed. With 54 staff, the new KK dealership has a customer lounge, handover lounge, Isetta Bar, merchandise section, relaxation zone, Reception at the Car (RATC) service, Grand Klasse Lounge, BMW Motorrad community clubhouse, BMW Motorrad gear section and AC/DC charging at the customer parking area.

The new 4S centre also provides services such as including auto insurance (new and renewal), used car trade-in and BMW Financial Services. Operating hours are from 8.30 am daily, and it’s closed on Sundays.

“Since our partnership began in July 2018, Regas Premium Sabah has been an invaluable partner in providing a seamless touchpoint for our loyal customers in Sabah. Regas Premium Sabah has successfully delivered the promise of Sheer Driving Pleasure to satisfied customers in the state, contributing over 300 vehicles to our total deliveries every year,” said Hans de Visser, MD of BMW Group Malaysia.

“Delivering the premium ownership experience to customers across East Malaysia remains a pride of ours, one that is also of BMW Group Malaysia’s. To that end, our new expanded dealership serves to continue our excellent track record over the past three and a half years in both delivering quality, premium vehicles and a dedicated, comprehensive after-sales treatment to our customers here in Sabah,” said Datuk Matthew Tan, dealer principal and MD of Regas Premium Sabah.

Regas Premium also has a presence in Sarawak.