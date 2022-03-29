In Cars, International News, Mercedes-Benz / By Gerard Lye / 29 March 2022 3:15 pm / 1 comment

Mercedes-Benz has set April 26 as the debut date for the all-new T-Class, which is a new vehicle range aimed at families and private customers who need plenty of space, but still prefer to drive a vehicle of a relatively compact size.

The T-Class therefore occupies the space beneath the much larger V-Class in Mercedes-Benz’s vehicle line-up. Like the V-Class, which has a commercial sibling in the form of the Vito, the T-Class’ blue-collar equivalent is the second-generation Citan that was introduced last August.

It’s important to note that the upcoming T-Class and the latest Citan were developed in partnership with the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance and has ties to the third-generation Renault Kangoo built on the CMF-CD platform.

Being the passenger-focused version of the Citan, Mercedes-Benz says the T-Class “combines a sporty and emotional design with a spacious and variable interior, practical sliding doors and the comfort, connectivity, high-quality appeal and safety typical of Mercedes.”

The teasers provided by the carmaker confirm that the basic shape won’t differ significantly between both models, although we’ll have to wait till next month to find out the specific advantages the T-Class has. A range of internal combustion engines is to be expected, but in the future, there will be an all-electric version as previewed by the Concept EQT from May last year. Said show car also serves as a good indicator as to what the T-Class will look like, inside and out.

