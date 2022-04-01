In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 1 April 2022 10:38 am / 0 comments

In a bid to drive electricity consumption at night, Indonesian state-owned electricity provider PT PLN (Perusahaan Listrik Negara) is offering a 30% discount for electric vehicle owners who charge their cars from 10 pm to 5 am.

According to company director Darmawan Prasodjo, the move is part of an effort to increase electricity consumption during the night, when community and industrial activities are at the minimum. It’s also aimed at encouraging the development of the EV ecosystem in Indonesia, Antara News reports.

Prasodjo said EV owners only need to pay Rp1,100 (RM0.32) per kWh, as opposed to the normal tariff of Rp1,450 (RM0.43). “Thus, since the charging usually takes five hours per day and we give electricity discounts from 10 pm to 5 am, the energy cost spent for operating the vehicle will become very cheap,” he added.

To enjoy the lower tariffs, EV owners will have to get in touch with PLN, after which they will be sent an internet-enabled device to be used with the wallbox charger at home. This connects the charger directly to PLN’s servers, and allows the company to track the wallbox usage independently from the household consumption.