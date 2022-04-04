In Cars, Dongfeng, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Gerard Lye / 4 April 2022 4:11 pm / 1 comment

At this year’s Indonesia International Motor Show (IIMS), DFSK Motors Indonesia introduced the Dongfeng Seres SF5 for a second time after an initial public outing at last year’s Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS).

PT Sokonindo Automobile, a joint venture between Sokon Group (Hong Kong) Company Limited and PT Kaisar Motorindo Industri, told CNN Indonesia that the presence of the electric vehicle was only to show how the Chinese brand could bring in electric vehicles for the Indonesian market.

“The car has not been sold; we are still studying. DFSK continues to innovate in presenting quality vehicles, supported by advanced technology, environmentally friendly, powerful, with connectivity that connects vehicles with their owners,” said Achmad Rofiqi, PR and media manager at PT Sokonindo Automobile.

The Seres SF5 was first revealed last April and features two electric motors: a SEP200 asynchronous electric motor in front with 347 PS (342 hp or 255 kW), while the rear employs a Huawei DriveOne all-in-one electric drive system codenamed HW150 with 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW). This combination allows for a 0-100 km/h time of just 4.7 seconds.

Both electric motors are powered by a lithium-ion battery with an energy capacity of 35 kWh, and there’s support for fast AC charging to get from a 0-80% state of charge in about an hour. The Seres SF5 that is being presented in Indonesia is the range extender variant, so there’s a 1.5 litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine that acts solely as a generator to recharge the battery when there is about 20% of remaining charge. The entire system enables a range of up to 1,000 km.

GALLERY: Dongfeng/Huawei Seres SF5