In Bikes, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 8 April 2022 10:23 am

A recent video which showed a kapchai topping out at 177 km/h on a dyno has gone viral on social media, and this has caught the attention of the inspector-general of police, Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani. The bike in question was the newly launched 2022 Suzuki Raider R150 Fi.

According to FMT, the IGP is expressing concerns with the latest trend of low cc, high-performance motorcycles, adding that it is one of the leading causes of fatalities in road accidents. In August last year, seven out of 10 road fatalities are kapchai riders.

“This [fast kapchais] is among the largest causes of mortalities among motorcyclists and rempits,” he told the publication, while suggesting the ban of sales for these types of bikes. “Vehicles such as this should be illegal in Malaysia because there is no basis for it to do 177 km/h on the highway, considering the maximum national limit is 110 km/h,” he added.

Acryl Sani also urged the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (Miros) to study and draft out a policy for the safety of motorcycling.

Meanwhile, the 2022 Suzuki Raider R150 Fi – launched in March – is powered by a 147.3 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 18.2 PS at 10,000 rpm and 13.8 Nm at 8,500 rpm. Power goes through a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive. The Raider is priced at RM8,173, while the Azlan Shah edition goes for RM11,988.