In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 18 April 2022 8:22 pm / 0 comments

For the upcoming Hari Raya Aidilfitri period in the first week of May, five types of traffic offences cannot be compounded on Malaysian highways and roads, says Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong. The five offences in question are driving on the emergency lane, using a handphone while driving, failure to observe the red light traffic signal, queue jumping and speeding, said Wee.

Speaking during the launch of Ops Bersepadu in Putrajaya, Wee said offenders will have to appear in court to settle the non-compoundable offence, and reported by The Malay Mail. 2,000 JPJ enforcement personnel will be on duty during this period during a special operation dubbed Ops Hari Raya Aidilfitri with officers going undercover as bus passengers as well as station monitoring at 14 locations on highways.

Roadworthiness and safety of express buses will be conducted from April 25 to 28 at 75 depots and 28 main terminals across the nation. Additionally, goods vehicles are banned from Malaysian highways three days before and two days after Hari Raya AidilFitri, corresponding to April 30 to May 2, and, May 7 and 8, respectively.