In Local News / By Danny Tan / 22 April 2022 1:33 pm / 1 comment

The usual practice of banning goods-carrying vehicles from the roads during peak festival periods is back this Hari Raya Aidilfitri, following a pause in 2020 and 2021. That was when the roads were empty because of Covid-19 movement control orders and balik kampung was prohibited.

The rational behind this is that the big lorries are slow, and their presence during peak festival periods will add to congestion. The move also helps improve safety.

Click to enlarge

The transport ministry and JPJ have announced that the road ban for goods-carrying vehicles will be from April 30 to May 2, and from May 7-8. There are three categories of heavy vehicles with varying ban periods – Cat 1 is a full ban, Cat 2 lorries are banned from midnight to 8am, and Cat 3 construction vehicles are from 6pm to 6am within a 25 km radius.

Not all lorries are banned though, just very heavy ones. Commercial vehicles carrying goods that are not specifically mentioned in the chart above are allowed to use the roads as normal during the ban period.