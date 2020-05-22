In Local News / By Danny Tan / 22 May 2020 10:01 am / 3 comments

The ministry of transport (MoT) has announced that there will be no ban on goods vehicles travelling during this Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season.

In a statement released yesterday, MoT explained that it usually bans goods vehicles from using the roads for a few designated days over the Raya period. This is to help improve road safety for private vehicles making the annual balik kampung exodus as well as to smoothen traffic during the heavy flow period, as lorries are slower moving.

However, as we’re still under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), the MoT will not be enforcing a festive ban on goods vehicles this year as the existing CMCO rules have took into account all factors, including security and the economy, the ministry said.

So, while interstate travel is banned for this year’s Raya, goods vehicles can continue to fulfil demand and supply throughout the holiday season. As for those whose “goods” are family members, it’s better to not attempt the journey as the police have set up roadblocks and will issue a compound, as well as ask you to turn back. After all the preparation and traffic jam, that’s all you’re gonna get.

Also, there’s no need to head to the police station for a travel permission letter if the reason is merely to celebrate Raya, as it won’t be approved.