The ministry of transport (MoT) has announced that there will be no ban on goods vehicles travelling during this Hari Raya Aidilfitri festive season.
In a statement released yesterday, MoT explained that it usually bans goods vehicles from using the roads for a few designated days over the Raya period. This is to help improve road safety for private vehicles making the annual balik kampung exodus as well as to smoothen traffic during the heavy flow period, as lorries are slower moving.
However, as we’re still under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), the MoT will not be enforcing a festive ban on goods vehicles this year as the existing CMCO rules have took into account all factors, including security and the economy, the ministry said.
So, while interstate travel is banned for this year’s Raya, goods vehicles can continue to fulfil demand and supply throughout the holiday season. As for those whose “goods” are family members, it’s better to not attempt the journey as the police have set up roadblocks and will issue a compound, as well as ask you to turn back. After all the preparation and traffic jam, that’s all you’re gonna get.
Also, there’s no need to head to the police station for a travel permission letter if the reason is merely to celebrate Raya, as it won’t be approved.
Comments
Ban on Hari Raya balik kampung is in place, so expected not to have traffic jams as per usual Eve the years before. I can see why MoT is allowing free movement of logistics during this period. I hope our minorities don’t take the chance to go back as well and endangering their lives not just on the road amongst heavy trucks but potentially bring COVID virus back home.
The authorities should have compounded those thousands of vehicles who have no valid reason and given the collected fines to those in the front lines as ‘ang pow” for their sacrifice,or simply provide enough PPE whether in public or private hospitals.
It is sad that 30 million malaysians have to put up with these selfish dudes who break the MCO.Another lockdown may deny them jobs or even bankrupt their business.
Last time, MOT announced they banned heavy vehicles plying the road during raya…to ease traffic jam.
Now, its the other way round??