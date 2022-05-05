In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 5 May 2022 4:10 pm / 4 comments

A prototype of the next-generation Toyota Vios has been spotted undergoing testing in Bangkok ahead of an official world debut expected to take place in Thailand in the third quarter of this year, Headlightmag reports.

Codenamed D92A, the all-new Vios will reportedly be built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), which is used by models like the Perodua Ativa/Daihatsu Rocky/Toyota Raize as well as the Toyota Avanza/Toyota Veloz/Daihatsu Xenia.

Preliminary details suggest the D92A will have an exterior design partly inspired by the Daihatsu DN F-Sedan show car from the 2017 Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), and some of the cues from the concept are roughly visible through the heavy camouflage.

These include prominent “inlets” at the front bumper corners and slim, angular headlamps, although the rear portion of the vehicle doesn’t appear to recreate the sleek, fastback look of the concept. Instead, we find what appears to be a more conventional three-box design that prioritises boot space, along with regular taillights in place of the slender setup of the concept, at least based on these spyshots.

According to the report, the D92A will initially be offered in Thailand with a 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine, likely with a CVT driving the front wheels. Later in 2023, a hybrid powertrain featuring a 1.5 litre petrol engine and an electric motor that is part of the Toyota Hybrid System II (THS II) will be available to take on the Honda City e:HEV.

We’re still a few months away from Q3 2022 to know exactly what’s the deal with the new Vios, but based on these spyshots and early information, are you looking forward to it? Let us know in the comments below.

GALLERY: Daihatsu DN F-Sedan concept