In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 11 May 2022 1:02 pm / 7 comments

New car prices in Malaysia are expected to increase due to the rising cost of raw materials following the weakening of the ringgit’s value, says the Malaysian Automotive Association (MAA). It added that this will be amplified further by the long-running chip shortage issue.

According to MAA president Datuk Aishah Ahmad, the increased costs that had to be borne by vehicle manufacturers means that there is a likelihood that new car prices will go up. She however said that manufacturers have not yet decided to increase vehicle prices and are continuing to absorb the extra costs, as Berita Harian reports.

“Rising raw material prices, logistics costs, the fall of the ringgit, among others, will eventually cause manufacturers to increase vehicle prices. However, it has not been decided yet,” she said.

She said she hoped the government would respond favourably to the appeal made by the association to extend the current sales tax exemption, which will end on June 30. “If the SST exemption, which will expire at the end of June, is not continued, it could worsen the situation and see a steep climb in prices if manufacturers decide to increase the price of their products,” she told the publication.

Local production is also continuing to be impaired by the continued shortage of semiconductor chips. In March, the association said that it would be quite a while before local production and supply returns to normal. Carmakers are also reporting production output issues as a result of parts shortages.

Earlier today, Honda Malaysia said that a delay in acquiring parts for new car production is resulting in inconsistent production output at its factory in Melaka, and that this would have an impact on vehicle deliveries to customers aiming to beat the SST deadline.