13 May 2022

This year marks Mercedes-AMG’s 55th birthday and to celebrate the occasion, the company has released special “Edition 55” versions of the current A 45 and CLA 45 (sedan and wagon body styles). These join other Edition 55 cars the company has already released based on the A 35, CLA 35 as well as the G 63.

Available to order from now until December this year, the new Edition 55 releases come with several aesthetic improvements that are part of an equipment package offered to customers at a surcharge of 14,280 euros (RM65,242) or 12,614 euros (RM57,630) for S variants of the A 45 and CLA 45.

For the sum paid, you get the AMG Aerodynamics package that includes a larger front splitter with additional flics, a new rear wing, additional trim on the faux rear air outlets and a diffuser blade, all of which are painted in high-gloss black.

Said finish is also applied to other components like the trim elements on the louvres in the outer air intakes, AMG side sill panel inserts, beltline and window line trim strips and side mirror caps as part of the standard AMG Night package and the AMG Night package II. If that isn’t enough, the model badges on the boot lid and wings are in high-gloss black, while a black chrome finish is for the louvres in the Panamericana grille and the tailpipe trims.

Mercedes-AMG offers two colours for the Edition 55 models, namely cosmos black metallic and digital white metallic. Both come with decals on the sides of the vehicle that sport the traditional AMG emblem and suggested AMG rhombus running from grey to transparent. Other details include 19-inch AMG cross-spoke forged wheels in titanium grey with a high-sheen rim flange and centre caps with “Edition 55” elements, along with an AMG fuel filler cap.

Moving inside, you’ll find black and red theme, including for the AMG Performance seat upholstery. The standard AMG Performance steering wheel in Dinamica microfibre also gets an “Edition 55” badge and black 12 o’clock marking.

Also standard are red illuminated AMG door sill panels, black velour floor mats and trim elements in dark brushed aluminium with accents that follow the theme. The company also throws in a black car cover with a silver-coloured AMG logo with each purchase.