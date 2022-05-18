In Cars, International News, Nissan / By Jonathan Lee / 18 May 2022 12:49 pm / 10 comments

It’s taken a while for the latest Nissan X-Trail to reach global markets, having made its debut all the way back in June 2020 as the Rogue in the United States. Now, however, the fourth-generation SUV will make its way to Australia, with specifications being confirmed ahead of it going on sale in the second half of the year.

Built on the C-segment variant of the Common Modular Platform (CMF-C), the new X-Trail gets the same extroverted design that was introduced two years ago, sporting slim two-tier LED headlights, a plunging V-motion grille, prominent front and rear haunches, an upswept window line and chrome window trim that stretches all the way to the rear windscreen, creating the in-vogue “floating roof” look. Arrow-shaped taillights and a large decorative silver skid plate can be found at the rear.

Inside, the X-Trail gets a horizontal dashboard layout, a tall centre console (with storage space underneath), a split-opening centre armrest and a freestanding infotainment touchscreen. An eight-inch display comes as standard, while the top Ti and Ti-L variants gain 12.3-inch screens for instrumentation and infotainment, along with a 10.8-inch head-up display.

Other available features include remote engine start, heated seats, sliding rear seats, Nappa leather upholstery, a 360-degree camera system, Qi wireless charging, wireless Apple CarPlay connectivity, a ten-speaker Bose sound system and a hands-free powered tailgate.

Safety-wise, the X-Trail comes as standard with autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, traffic sign recognition and reverse AEB. Moving from the base ST to the ST-L adds on ProPilot Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability with the addition of lane centring assist. A new centre airbag has also been fitted.

Power comes from a 2.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine. Despite being nominally the same size as the the outgoing QR25DE, the PR25DD is a new unit with direct injection and it produces an extra 12 PS and 19 Nm of torque at 184 PS and 245 Nm. As before, it’s mated to a CVT that drives the front wheels. Incidentally, this engine has already been replaced by a 204 PS/300 Nm 1.5 litre turbocharged variable compression engine in the US and China.

As yet, it’s unclear if the new X-Trail will be launched in Malaysia anytime soon, even though it would make sense for Edaran Tan Chong Motor (ETCM) to replace what has been a relatively successful model for the brand. Production of the car has been discontinued in Thailand, where Nissan is reportedly focusing on smaller vehicles and electric cars.

It has not been revealed where the Australian model will be built, but it is likely it will be imported from Japan. Bringing the car into Malaysia in CBU form from Japan would not be viable as it would adversely affect pricing, and while ETCM could assemble the car locally using Japanese CKD packs, it would still be hit by higher taxes than if it were imported from Thailand.