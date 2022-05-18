In BMW, Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 18 May 2022 11:14 am / 2 comments

The BMW XM is approaching production readiness as the German manufacturer has put the electrified, high-performance SUV through its paces in its final testing phase, and BMW has supplied an image gallery of the XM clad in its development camouflage.

Previewed by the Concept XM that was revealed last November, the fully productionised XM will make its official debut at the end of this year, which is the 50th anniversary of BMW M, as BMW Motorsport was founded in 1972.

Motive power for the XM comes courtesy of a ‘newly developed’ V8 petrol engine that is paired with electric drive, and together produces a total system output of 650 hp and 800 Nm of torque. Drive is sent to all four wheels through the manufacturer’s first hybrid-specific M xDrive all-wheel-drive system, says BMW.

According to early details, this powertrain enables the XM to be driven purely on electricity for a distance of up to 80 km on the WLTP testing protocol. In terms of chassis, the XM gets Adaptive M suspension as standard, which employs springs and electronically controlled dampers specific to the XM.

Also here is an electromechanical anti-roll stabilising system that runs on 48-volt electrics, a first in BMW M vehicles. Dubbed Active Roll Comfort, the system reduces roll movement as the vehicle travels over uneven road surfaces and adjusts ride height on each side to suit.

Model-specific M brakes are housed within wheels that can be optioned as light-alloy items measuring up to 23 inches in diameter. Weight distribution for the XM is nearly 50:50 between the front and rear axles, says BMW.

BMW has also shown part of the XM’s interior, which remains partly concealed. On this example, a black and red two-leather leather upholstery specification is joined by metal-look trim, and in classic BMW fashion, the dashboard is angled towards the driver.

The steering wheel fitted to the XM appears to feature ‘M1’ and ‘M2’ drive mode preset buttons as well, which have been concealed here. Less visible is the instrumentation; could this be a dual-widescreen arrangement that is used on recent models such as the iX? Time will tell.

Series production of the BMW XM will commence in December 2022 at the BMW Group production facility in Spartanburg, South Carolina. “Electrification gives us new opportunities to demonstrate that unmistakable M feeling in a fascinating way and transfer it to the road. Regardless of their drive technology, our performance and high-performance cars will continue to possess an unmistakable and authentic M character in the future,” said BMW MEO Frank van Meel.