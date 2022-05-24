In Local News / By Danny Tan / 24 May 2022 3:39 pm / 0 comments

The Michelin Primacy SUV+ tyre is now launched in Malaysia. The latest SUV tyre – an updated of the original Primacy SUV – is said to have improved performance and greater size coverage to better accommodate consumer needs and the growing SUV market. SUVs are everywhere you look these days, just look around the mall carpark later and count.

“It is estimated that, from 2021 to 2026, the SUV market in the East Asian region will continue to grow 5.9% year on year and achieve a 33% growth in 2026. With the launch of Michelin Primacy SUV+, we are convinced to better capture the SUV market potential, as the tyre not only provides a more complete SUV portfolio, but also offers performance and safety made to last, plus market-leading longevity, as well as a quiet and comfortable drive – making it the best partner for both daily commutes and long journeys,” said Oliver Biggart, Michelin Malaysia’s MD.

Every new tyre will tout the latest tech, and the Primacy SUV+ is no different. However, they’re focusing more on safety and value-for-money for this one, as opposed to outright performance – Primacy is a touring tyre range after all. Michelin says that the new tyre provides “long-lasting safety, regardless of wet or dry road conditions, and even when the tyre is worn, offering a hassle-free driving experience”.

New features include Michelin Premium Touch, a sidewall design with a velvet-like micro texture that “enhances the aesthetic appeal of the SUV” (only for 18-inch sizes and above); higher silica loading and functionalised polymer that offers “greatly improved wet and dry braking performance without compromising mileage nor rolling resistance” and MaxTouch Construction. The latter optimises the contact patch for even wear and longer tread life.

The Primacy SUV+ also features enhanced Michelin tech, including full depth and high sipe density with a U-shape groove design for “ultimate safety even when the tyre is worn, especially on wet road conditions”. Chamfered tread blocks prevents distortion under pressure, while StabiliGrip sipes offer optimised rigidity and better water evacuation, which in turn improves wet and dry braking performance.

“Significant safety improvements to the Michelin Primacy SUV+, attested by a number of tests, ensure not only superiority over competitors, but also maximum driving confidence and control behind the wheel for SUV drivers,” Biggart added.

Michelin claims that test results, on wet roads, when compared to main competitors, show that the Primacy SUV+ stops 3.3 metres shorter when new, and 4.2 metres shorter when worn. On dry roads, when new, it stops 2.3 metres shorter. The French tyremaker also claims drivable mileage that’s 10% longer than the competitor average.

The Primacy SUV+ is now available at all Michelin authorised tyre dealers in 26 sizes, including seven new ones, across the 16- to 20-inch range.