Those presently located in or around Kuala Lumpur will likely have noticed the rain that has soaked the city centre for several hours this morning, and the ongoing precipitation has led to floods in several areas and roads in the city.
The Polis KL Facebook page has published a list of roads which have been flooded as of 12:20 pm today, and fortunately according to the details posted, there have not been damages sustained just yet.
The affected areas include:
Flooded but still accessible to vehicles:
- Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah from Jalan Ipoh
- Jalan Sultan Ismail to Jalan Ampang
- Jalan Imbi to Jalan Sultan Ismail
Closed:
- Bulatan Pahang to Jalan Ipoh
Other flooded areas listed include Jalan Kampar off Jalan Sentul, Bulatan Dato, Kampung Periuk, Jalan Dutamas. For sections of Jalan Ampang and Jalan Dang Wangi, flood water has been observed to be not flowing due to blocked drainage.
Not flooded at time of publishing:
- Jalan Ampang
- Jalan Kuching at the Bulatan Dato’ Onn section (where water is observed to be rising)
- Jalan Raja near Dataran Merdeka
- Jalan Brunei/Jalan Pudu
- Jalan Changkat Thambi Dollah
- Jalan Maharajalela near Dataran Merdeka
Comments
They said ‘Dry’ season started…
Global warming is real.
Monthly Global News,
#KL Flood
#safety issue
If China,
Terus stop work order construction,
Gather manpower,
Clean all the longkang and reinstate drainbed immediately.
Then we monitor and compare the trend, then only plan for future projects.
Can see all water are muddy,
Why KL floods always muddy?
Riverbed nor yet overflow,
Longkang sumbat due to muddy water?
Muddy from construction?
Kuala ‘Lumpur’ ma, what were you expecting?