25 May 2022

Those presently located in or around Kuala Lumpur will likely have noticed the rain that has soaked the city centre for several hours this morning, and the ongoing precipitation has led to floods in several areas and roads in the city.

The Polis KL Facebook page has published a list of roads which have been flooded as of 12:20 pm today, and fortunately according to the details posted, there have not been damages sustained just yet.

The affected areas include:

Flooded but still accessible to vehicles:

Jalan Sultan Azlan Shah from Jalan Ipoh

Jalan Sultan Ismail to Jalan Ampang

Jalan Imbi to Jalan Sultan Ismail

Closed:

Bulatan Pahang to Jalan Ipoh

Other flooded areas listed include Jalan Kampar off Jalan Sentul, Bulatan Dato, Kampung Periuk, Jalan Dutamas. For sections of Jalan Ampang and Jalan Dang Wangi, flood water has been observed to be not flowing due to blocked drainage.

Not flooded at time of publishing: