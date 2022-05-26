In Local News / By Gerard Lye / 26 May 2022 4:30 pm / 0 comments

Earlier this month, it was revealed that the next batch of the Enhanced Touch ‘n Go Card would be available for purchase in June, but it appears the new stock has arrived earlier.

Social media users reported that they were notified by the Touch ‘n Go eWallet app earlier this morning that they could once again purchase the NFC-enabled card, but as with the first batch, it was all sold out incredibly quickly – just a matter of hours.

Demand for the Enhanced Touch ‘n Go Card has been high from the start, as the new card retailed for RM10 – the same as the previous version without NFC – but enabled users to top up credit by using their mobile devices.

For those who haven't purchased this new TNG card yet, you may go purchase now!! ???? pic.twitter.com/THhqxEgOn8 — Dee M. (@deemohd_) May 26, 2022

This makes it a lot more convenient as users no longer need to seek out a kiosk or head to a counter to top up their cards. The Enhanced Touch ‘n Go Card is linked to the TnG eWallet app, the latter being necessary to perform any reloads. A detailed breakdown of the Enhanced Touch ‘n Go Card can be found here.

Given the popularity of the card, there are those looking to capitalise on the high demand, low supply situation by reselling cards for well above the RM10 retail price. Are one of the lucky few to get your hands on the Enhanced Touch ‘n Go Card? How has your experience been with it so far?