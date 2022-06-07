In Bikes, Local Bike News, WMoto / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 7 June 2022 9:11 am / 0 comments

Adding to its range of small displacement scooters such as the ES250i and ES125 scooters, and the Xtreme 150i, in Malaysia, the 2022 WMoto SX2-300 is now officially released by distributor MForce , priced at RM18,888. Available in three colour options – red, black and white – pricing for the SX2-300 does not include road tax, insurance and registration.

Calling it a “Scrambler Model”, the SX2-300 is biased more towards the enduro side of off-road riding, coming as it does with lights, turn signals and wing mirrors and thus able to be registered and made road legal. The SX2-300 is currently in service with the Malaysian armed forces for border security duties under Ops Benteng.

Power for the WMoto dual-purpose machine comes from a SOHC, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder mill, displacing 292.4 cc, producing 28 hp at 9,000 rpm and 25 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm. With electric starting, the SX2-300 gets power to the ground via a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive.

Braking is done with single hydraulic discs front and rear, with two-channel ABS that is switchable for off-road use. For suspension, the SX2-300 comes with upside forks in front and a monoshock at the back, adjustable for spring preload.

In terms of wheel sizing, the SX2-300 is fitted with a 19-inch wheel in front and a 17-inch unit at the rear, shod with 3.00-19 and 110/90 rubber, respectively, giving a ground clearance of 285 mm. Seat height for the SX2-300 is set at 900 mm, with 11-litres of fuel in the tank and an all up weight of 151 kg.

LED lighting is used for the tail light, the rest using conventional bulbs, on the SX2-300 and inside the cockpit, a simple monochrome LCD display shows all the necessary information. Also standard equipment are handlebar guards while every SX2-300 comes with a two-year or 20,000 km warranty against manufacturing defects as well as an online purchasing channel for spare parts.