9 June 2022

Launched internationally October of last year, the 2022 Ducati Scrambler Urban Motard is now in Malaysia, with a price tag of RM68,900 excluding road tax, insurance and registration. As the newest addition new addition to the Italian bike maker’s retro motorcycle catalogue the Urban Motard comes in Star White Silk and Ducati GP ’19 Red, with graphics interpreted by Centro Stile Ducati to evoke images of street art and urban graffiti.

The graphics eschew the traditional “logo in a box” and spills over the 13.5-liter fuel tank panels, giving what Ducati says is a “rebellious outlook on life.” Plain white flat tracker style number boards function as side covers with an off set round LCD display functioning as the instrument cluster, leaving a minimalist look in the cockpit.

For the power plant, the Urban Motard uses an air-cooled, 803 cc V-twin with Desmodromic valve actuation, producing 73 hp of power at 8,250 rpm and 66.2 Nm of torque at 5,750 rpm, mated to a six-speed gearbox and chain final drive. Twin 50 mm throttle bodies and ride-by-wire feed the Urban Motard’s mill.

As is usual for Ducati motorcycles, Brembo provides braking for the Urban Motard, with a single 330 mm brake disc, clamped by a radial four-piston calliper in front and a 245 mm disc with single-piston calliper at the back, while Bosch Cornering ABS is standard equipment. Meanwhile, Kayaba provides the suspension, with upside-down 41 mm diameter forks in front and twin preload-adjustable shock absorbers at the back.

Pirelli Diablo Rosso III tyres, sized 120/70 front and 180/55 rear, are fitted to spoked wheels while the high set front mudguard gives this Scrambler the “motored” look”. LED lighting is used throughout and riding conveniences include a small storage compartment under the seat, fitted with USB charging socket.