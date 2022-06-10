In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Jonathan Lee / 10 June 2022 11:49 am / 4 comments

The 2022 Proton X70 was launched yesterday, and with it came a new 1.5 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine option from the smaller X50. The mill marks a first for Proton in that it is now assembled at a new production line in Tanjung Malim, as part of a massive localisation programme.

As such, the main question is how much local content the X70 now carries, given that the percentage was below 50% (45%, to be exact) when the CKD model was released in early 2020. When asked about this after the media test drive, X70 vehicle chief engineer Md Fariza bin Ibrahim said the local content of the new minor change (MC) model stands at almost 70%, meeting the requirement set by the government.

Much of this comes down to the engine, which itself has 30% local content, according to powertrain deputy COO Muhamad Hasbullah bin Ismail. Proton has been steadily ramping up the number of Malaysian-made components in the X70, having already targeted an eight per cent increase from that initial 45% figure by the end of 2020. The higher local content should also help ease the waiting time for parts that has blighted the X70 since its 2018 launch, as the company will be less dependent on supplies from China.

The CKD 1.5 litre mill powers the vast majority of the new X70 lineup, which starts at RM93,900 for the 1.5 TGDi Standard and rises up to RM117,900 for the 1.5 TGDi Premium. The old 1.8 litre four-cylinder – still sourced from Geely in China – lives on in the range-topping 1.8 TGDi Premium, which is priced at RM121,800. Read our review of the car here.

