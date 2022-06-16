In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 16 June 2022 7:38 pm / 0 comments

This is interesting. Malaysian Toyota distributor UMW Toyota Motor sent us a short and very cryptic press release talking about how it wants to “consistently exceed expectations of what owning a car is all about by curating comprehensive sales and after sales offerings.”

There were no accompanying details, but we’re guessing the revamp of its services has something to do with “extra mile”, given that the phrase was italicised and mentioned more than once in the three-sentence release. The company is also urging customers to visit its showrooms this weekend, June 18 and 19, offering the chance to win merchandise with every test drive to sweeten the deal.

For its part, UMW Toyota Motor has been adding to its portfolio of sales and aftersales services in recent years, including EZ Beli and Flexi Plan financing, Toyota Drive Islamic leasing and Kinto One vehicle subscriptions. On the aftersales side, the company introduced the Loyal-T rewards programme back in September 2021.