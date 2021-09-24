In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 24 September 2021 12:09 pm / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has launched the new Toyota Loyal-T Programme, which as its name suggests, is a loyalty programme. Open to all Toyota customers, it’s a points earning programme – much like Perodua’s UFirst, purchases and servicing gets you points, which can then be redeemed for service vouchers.

With Loyal-T, Toyota customers stand to earn points with vehicle purchase, vehicle servicing, purchase of spare parts, renewal of vehicle insurance as well as body and paint repairs at any authorised Toyota outlets nationwide.

Accumulated points can be exchanged for e-service vouchers for future servicing. The Loyal-T programme replaces the previous Toyota Merit programme, which ended in June.

“We have a big Toyota family with many customers across the whole country; and it has always been our endeavour to ensure that they feel appreciated. Looking back, we have implemented numerous value-added initiatives and improved services to constantly increase customer convenience. These efforts, and many more to come, are a means of saying thank you to our customers for their continued trust in the brand and support, and we would like to now consolidate all of these efforts with the introduction of a loyalty programme to reward our customers directly,” said UMWT president Ravindran K.

“Buying a Toyota is just the beginning. Like any relationship, you will go through an introduction, and as you come to know one another better, trust develops, and over years the relationship strengthens. People come and go, but the bond will always remain. This wholesome membership structure for the Toyota Loyal-T Programme recognises this bond, and it is a sign of our commitment that we will always be there for our customers for generations to come,” said UMWT deputy chairman Akio Takeyama.

To sign up, download the Toyota Drive mobile app from the App Store (iOS) or Google Play Store (Android) and register your details. Speaking of apps, also check out UMWT’s new 24Seven Road Assist app, now integrated with your vehicle telematics system.