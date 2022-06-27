After creating two official Facebook fan pages for the Tiggo 8 Pro and Omoda 5, Chery Malaysia has now done the same for the Tiggo 7 Pro. As reported last December, the Chinese car brand will be making a comeback in Malaysia, although we’re still waiting for any of three models mentioned to be launched.
Measuring in at 4,500 mm long, 1,842 mm wide, 1,746 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,670 mm, the Tiggo 7 Pro is larger than the Omoda 5 which is 4,400 mm long and has a wheelbase spanning 2,630 mm. However, it’s smaller than the three-row Tiggo 8 Pro that has an overall length of 4,722 and wheelbase of 2,710 mm.
The Tiggo 7 Pro is front-wheel drive and available with two turbocharged four-cylinder engines. The first is a 1.5 litre unit developing 150 PS and 230 Nm of torque, with drive transmitted via a CVT that has nine virtual ratios. In its standard form, the 1.5T has a combined fuel consumption of 6.8 l/100 km, but the engine can also be fitted with a 48-volt mild hybrid system for 5.8 l/100 km.
The other mill is a 1.6 litre direct-injected mill with 197 PS and 290 Nm that is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission instead, and this configuration enables a rated fuel consumption of 6.6 l/100 km.
Depending on the market, the Tiggo 7 Pro’s list of available equipment includes remote engine start, power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory, “self-cleaning” dual-zone climate control with an ioniser and air quality sensor, a cloud-based infotainment system with a karaoke mode, voice control, over-the-air software updates, a panoramic sunroof and a Sony eight-speaker sound system.
In China, there is a more premium version called the Tiggo 7 Plus, which sits above the regular Tiggo 7 and features restyled bumpers, a slightly improved interior fancier, dual 12.3-inch screens and an infotainment system that runs on Chery’s Lion 4.0 operating system with Baidu CarLife and Apple CarPlay.
As for safety and driver assists, the Tiggo 7 Pro gets things like autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, speed limit assist, a door opening warning, park assist, automatic high beam, six airbags and stability control.
The Tiggo 7 Pro is a C-segment SUV with five seats that competes against others in the class like the Proton X70, Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Peugeot 3008, Nissan X-Trail and Subaru Forester. Looking forward to it?
GALLERY: Chery Tiggo 7 Pro
Comments
They need to set up service centre network first before distribute brochures…
Price it low enough and it will steal sales from new Alza. Do it.
This is nice, interior a lot nicer than Haval H6. Everything is nice, equipment, features etc.
Only hoping they can improve the front grill design. It is a bit eye sore to me.