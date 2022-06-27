In Cars, Chery, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 27 June 2022 10:12 am / 3 comments

After creating two official Facebook fan pages for the Tiggo 8 Pro and Omoda 5, Chery Malaysia has now done the same for the Tiggo 7 Pro. As reported last December, the Chinese car brand will be making a comeback in Malaysia, although we’re still waiting for any of three models mentioned to be launched.

Measuring in at 4,500 mm long, 1,842 mm wide, 1,746 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,670 mm, the Tiggo 7 Pro is larger than the Omoda 5 which is 4,400 mm long and has a wheelbase spanning 2,630 mm. However, it’s smaller than the three-row Tiggo 8 Pro that has an overall length of 4,722 and wheelbase of 2,710 mm.

The Tiggo 7 Pro is front-wheel drive and available with two turbocharged four-cylinder engines. The first is a 1.5 litre unit developing 150 PS and 230 Nm of torque, with drive transmitted via a CVT that has nine virtual ratios. In its standard form, the 1.5T has a combined fuel consumption of 6.8 l/100 km, but the engine can also be fitted with a 48-volt mild hybrid system for 5.8 l/100 km.

The other mill is a 1.6 litre direct-injected mill with 197 PS and 290 Nm that is paired with a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission instead, and this configuration enables a rated fuel consumption of 6.6 l/100 km.

Depending on the market, the Tiggo 7 Pro’s list of available equipment includes remote engine start, power-adjustable front seats with driver’s side memory, “self-cleaning” dual-zone climate control with an ioniser and air quality sensor, a cloud-based infotainment system with a karaoke mode, voice control, over-the-air software updates, a panoramic sunroof and a Sony eight-speaker sound system.

In China, there is a more premium version called the Tiggo 7 Plus, which sits above the regular Tiggo 7 and features restyled bumpers, a slightly improved interior fancier, dual 12.3-inch screens and an infotainment system that runs on Chery’s Lion 4.0 operating system with Baidu CarLife and Apple CarPlay.

As for safety and driver assists, the Tiggo 7 Pro gets things like autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, speed limit assist, a door opening warning, park assist, automatic high beam, six airbags and stability control.

The Tiggo 7 Pro is a C-segment SUV with five seats that competes against others in the class like the Proton X70, Honda CR-V, Mazda CX-5, Hyundai Tucson, Kia Sportage, Peugeot 3008, Nissan X-Trail and Subaru Forester. Looking forward to it?

GALLERY: Chery Tiggo 7 Pro