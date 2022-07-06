In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 6 July 2022 4:50 pm / 0 comments

On the final day of the sales and service tax (SST) exemption, Perodua received a whopping 25,100 vehicle bookings. This was revealed alongside the carmaker’s sales performance for the first six months of 2022, where it managed to deliver a total of 127,343 vehicles – 30% more than the same period last year.

“There was a significant rush in vehicle bookings especially when the government extended the registration period to March 31, 2023 and we thank Malaysians for choosing Perodua as their brand of choice,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

“Speaking of the sales tax exemption; on the last day of the initiative, Perodua saw the highest single booking day on June 30, 2022 with 25,100 vehicles orders taken. This is unprecedented and a testament to the growth potential of Malaysia’s automotive industry given the right incentive. We sincerely thank the government for extending the delivery deadline to March 31, 2022 as we needed that grace period to meet the demand so far,” he added.

Following the end of the SST exemption, the prices of Perodua vehicles have increased by between RM723 and RM4,674, or between 1.63% and 6.38% if you prefer percentages. All Perodua models are locally assembled (CKD), so they previously benefitted from 100% SST exemption during the tax holiday.

Perodua did not reveal how many bookings it has received during the first six months of 2022, but it undoubtedly faces the same challenges (labour shortage, supply chain issues) as other carmakers in the industry to delivers cars to customers before the March 31, 2023 deadline. The company is already more than halfway to meeting its full year sales target of 247,800 units for 2022, and the imminent launch of the all-new Alza will likely spur demand further.