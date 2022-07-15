In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 15 July 2022 12:14 pm / 0 comments

MINI has decided to present a convertible version of its Cooper SE (also marketed as the MINI Electric) for the summer. Unfortunately, this isn’t a series production model and is just a special one-off to showcase the brand’s ability to “electrify classic sporty open-air driving in the future.”

Using the body of the current Cooper S Convertible, MINI engineers stuffed in the Cooper SE’s electric powertrain without much trouble. As a result, the Cooper SE Convertible’s boot space remains unchanged at 160 litres, while the dimensions are identical to the Cooper S Convertible is its based on (3,863 mm long, 1,727 mm wide, 2,495 mm tall and a wheelbase of 2,495 mm).

Meanwhile, the front-mounted electric motor delivers 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 270 Nm of torque just like in the closed-top Cooper SE. MINI didn’t disclose battery specifications, although it should be the same 32.6-kWh lithium-ion unit seeing how the quoted WLTP-rated range of 230 km isn’t too far off from a regular Cooper SE (232 km following Malaysian specifications).

The folding soft top takes 18 seconds to open or close and can be activated at speeds of up to 30 km/h, with three settings available (open, closed or as a sunroof). This comes at the expense of performance, as the convertible takes 7.7 seconds to get from 0-100 km/h, a little longer than the hardtop that takes 7.3 seconds.

The carmaker is currently working on the next-generation MINI Cooper, which will be offered as an electric vehicle (EV) as part of the brand’s efforts to go fully electric by 2030. With this one-off creation, there’s a possibility we’ll get a convertible MINI that’s also an EV moving forward.