In Cars, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, Hyundai, International News / By Gerard Lye / 18 July 2022 4:30 pm / 0 comments

A high-performance version of the Ioniq 5 is on its way, Hyundai announced during its recent N Day where it also unveiled the RN22e and N Vision 74. Set to be called the Ioniq 5 N, the Korean carmaker isn’t providing much in the way of details for now but has confirmed that the new model will be launched in 2023.

Currently, the most powerful version of the Ioniq 5 available is equipped with a 77.4-kWh lithium-ion battery which powers two electric motors with a total combined output of 325 PS (321 hp or 239 kW) and 605 Nm of torque – 0-100 km/h in 5.1 seconds. Expect the N version to have more substantial figures.

The Ioniq 5 is built on Hyundai’s Electric-Global Modular Platform (E-GMP), which is also shared with the Ioniq 6. Hyundai demonstrated the potential of the E-GMP platform with the RN22e, which it calls a “rolling lab” that is based on the Ioniq 6 with 585 PS (577 hp or 430 kW) and 740 Nm of torque.

Those figures are the same as the Ioniq 5’s sister car, the Kia EV6, in GT guise (0-100 km/h in 3.5 seconds). As such, it’s possible that Hyundai just shoves the EV6 GT’s powertrain into the Ioniq 5 and make it look a little meaner to complement the increased performance.

Hyundai is no stranger to fast EVs, as the company previously introduced a fully electric prototype called the RM20e in 2020. Based on the Veloster, the RM20e is geared with an 800-volt electric motor that is rated at 810 PS (799 hp or 596 kW) and 960 Nm.