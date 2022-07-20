In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 20 July 2022 3:16 pm / 0 comments

The New Car Assessment Programme for Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN NCAP) has given the newly launched 2022 Perodua Alza a five-star safety rating with an overall score of 81.64 points.

The all-new, seven-seat MPV is the fourth model to be assessed under the current 2021-2025 protocol that is comprised of four categories, namely adult occupant protection (AOP), child occupant protection (COP), safety assist (SA) and motorcyclist safety (MS). It’s also Perodua’s second model to be subjected to the more comprehensive testing cycle after the Ativa.

According to ASEAN NCAP’s report, the Alza variant tested was the base X, which is one of three available, with the other two being the mid-spec H and range-topping AV. All three variants come standard with six airbags, VSC, traction control, ABS, EBD, brake assist, a seatbelt reminder system, auto high beam, lane departure warning and prevention as well as autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian detection. Only the AV gains a blind spot monitor and additional assist systems.

In the AOP category, the Alza managed score 28.96 out of 32 points, while it was 43.04 out of 51 points in COP. Meanwhile, the MS category saw the MPV register eight out 16 points, and in the SA category, it was 19.50 out of 21 points. With weighting adjustments, the final overall score was high enough for a five-star rating.

“The new Perodua Alza is Perodua’s second model assessed under the ASEAN NCAP protocol for 2021-2025. Despite ASEAN NCAP’s latest requirements for safety in its current protocol, Perodua has indeed rose to the occasion by installing several key safety assist technologies as standard fitment in all its variants. As such we are proud that Malaysian’s local manufacturers have been progressive in vehicle safety by adhering to ASEAN NCAP’s strict requirements,” said MIROS director-general Khairil Anwar Abu Kassim.