In Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Mick Chan / 29 July 2022

Vietnam will begin imposing restrictions on the import and manufacture of vehicles that run on fossil fuels from 2040 according to the country’s government programme on energy transition, VN Express reported.

The Vietnam government’s energy transition programme outlined targets for the reduction of carbon and methane emissions from the transport sector, aimed at making it a zero-emissions industry by 2050 and was approved last week, the report noted.

This programme dictates that all road vehicles including those for public transport must be electric or use green energy by 2050, and that a “proper charging station system” is to be set up nationwide, it said. By the same target, all trains in Vietnam will be electric, while all aircraft in the country will use green or sustainable fuels, it added.

To encourage the manufacture and uptake of electric vehicles in the country, Vietnam proposed last year that registration fees on electric vehicles be halved compared to those for internal combustion engined vehicles. As of August 2021, first-time registration of vehicles with up to nine seats will cost 10-15% of the vehicle’s value, which was then proposed to be halved to 5-7.1% for EVs.

Vietnam will encourage the production and sales of EVs such as the VinFast VF e34 (left), while internal combustion-powered models such as the V8-powered President (right) will be hit with restrictions

The first electric vehicle from Vietnam is the VinFast VF e34, a B-segment-sized SUV with a single 147 hp/242 Nm electric motor with a 42 kWh battery to offer a maximum range of 300 km. The VinFast VF e34 made its debut in the first quarter of last year, priced at VND690 million (RM123,569) at launch.

Prior to the debut of the fully electric VF e34 was the internal combustion-powered President SUV from the same brand, a flagship model-sized SUV that is powered by a 6.2 litre V8 petrol engine rated at 420 hp and 624 Nm of torque, which are sent to all four wheels through an eight-speed automatic gearbox. Models such as this are among those which will be eventually limited in Vietnam.

Earlier this week, VinFast announced that it aims to sell one million electric vehicles globally within five to six years, while earlier this year it announced that it is investing USD2 billion (RM8.91 billion) for the brand’s first EV manufacturing plant in the United States including a battery production facility. This follows the Vietnamese brand’s roll-out of three new EVs at CES in January, bringing its tally of EVs to five.