In Local News / By Paul Tan / 8 August 2022 7:33 pm / 0 comments

Got a bunch of empty used PET bottles lying around? You can exchange them for a Hot Wheels toy at MBSA’s Environmental Education Awareness Roadshow this Sunday morning at Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam between 7-10am.

You can either exchange 12 units of 1.5 litre bottles or 24 units of 500/600 ml bottles for one toy. Redemption is limited to one per family. Remember not to crush the bottles and empty them before trading them in.

This might be a good opportunity to teach your child about recycling as well as get them a new toy at the same time, so if you have a bunch of bottles that qualify lying around, head on over.

LINK: Dataran Kemerdekaan Shah Alam on Google Maps