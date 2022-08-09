In Local News / By Mick Chan / 9 August 2022 9:27 am / 0 comments

Food and parcel delivery riders, also known as p-hailing riders will soon be required to hold a goods delivery license (GDL), transport minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said during a dialogue session with representatives of delivery riders following a 24-hour nationwide strike by a number of p-hailing riders last Friday.

This requirement for p-hailing riders is expected to take effect after three pieces of legislation have been amended, which are the Road Transport Act (Act 333), Commercial Vehicles Licensing Board Act 1987 (Act 334) and the Land Public Transport Act (Act 715), the transport minister said in his statement.

According to the road transport department (JPJ), the good delivery license (GDL) costs RM20 and is valid for one year.

The upcoming amendments are for the purposes of supervision and setting of the rules, and will take into account the views of the parties of interest, Wee said. The requirement for the GDL is intended to supervise good delivery vehicles for use by delivery service businesses, especially p-hailing services which use motorcycles, he added.

In addition to ensuring the long-term competitiveness of this service sector, this supervision is also aimed at looking after the riders and drivers of p-hailing vehicles. Conditions for this will include insurance for riders and drivers, the transport minster said.

Additionally, the age limit for p-hailing riders will be lowered from 21 to 18 years of age, which is to allow more riders to work in p-hailing. The bills for the amendment will be tabled for debate and approval at the next Parliament meeting, the transport minister added.