The Hyundai Staria was first launched in Malaysia back in October 2021 and is currently being offered in a sole 2.2D Premium variant priced at RM366,768 on-the-road without insurance. The 2.2D Premium is a seven-seater, but it looks like it will soon be joined by a 10-seat variant, according to these spyshots.
Judging by the photos, the 10-seat version comes with a different kit list when compared to the 2.2D Premium. A look inside the interior reveals a more basic head unit instead of an eight-inch touchscreen, along with simpler air-conditioning controls and a gear lever instead of buttons for the transmission. Leather upholstery and a digital instrument cluster appear to be items carried over.
As for the exterior, the wide-width front grille has a different design that is body-coloured and doesn’t feature a fancy finish or textured trim piece. The headlamps also appear to be halogen-type units instead of LEDs as is standard on the 2.2D Premium.
On the matter of seats, the people mover version of the Staria comes with four rows of seats arranged in a 2-3-2-3 seat layout, with the front row featuring a centre console that folds down. Ceiling air vents are still present, although you won’t find an Alcantara headliner here.
We don’t know what powers the 10-seater, but it will likely get the same 2.2 litre four-cylinder turbodiesel rated at 177 PS and 431 Nm of torque and paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission sending drive to the front wheels.
With a lighter kit list and more seats, this version of the Staria could be aimed at customers who want more seating capacity but don’t necessarily want all the fancy features of the 2.2D Premium. The 10-seat Staria could also be a replacement for the current Grand Starex which is an 11-seater – people mover configurations are popular with businesses such as hotels and tour operators.
The Grand Starex is classified as a commercial vehicle and is still being sold in Executive Plus guise at RM165,888. We’ll have to wait and see when and if Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) introduces a new Staria variant, and more importantly, how much it’ll cost.
GALLERY: Hyundai Staria 2.2D Premium
Comments
Guarantee you all that it’s still gonna cost a bomb, and it’s gnnna cost nearer to the E-Class and 5 series region in Malaysia
Sir,we r comparing mpvs…not E/S class sedans.
At a glance i read it as Hyundai Satria.
Even with 15 seats,make no mistake..this Staria will mainly be a “showroom demo unit”.
At 366 grand..how many dealers would even think of stocking a demo unit?
Of course,those super rich will not blink an eye,if they want to book a unit as a “toy”.
At this price range,there r plenty of alternatives,like those Japanese mpvs,originals and recon.
Current Starex also CBU Korea.
Staria 11 seater Korea also only 29320000krw/RM99k, similar 10 +1 fron arm rest seat.
Since discontinued Starex @ Korea, sold out stock..
Now a affordable replacement as people carrier.
I might be wrong, but in the interior shot, I count 11 seats? 3 in the 1st, 2nd, and 4th rows, 2 in the 3rd row?
the middle seat in the first row is not a seat, there are no seat belts.
Ah ok. Fair enough.
But looking at the Staria page on Hyundai Worldwide website, it says 11 seats.
Am I thinking that this Staria is far more suitable to be 11/10 seater people carrier instead of Carnival? There are more headroom and legroom in Staria than Carnival since it was larger and higher than Carnival and build meant for commercial purpose. Carnival built for passenger comfort hence no need 11 seater version. Win win situation for both Hyundai and Kia in Malaysia.