In Cars, Dodge, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Pan Eu Jin / 19 August 2022 11:06 am / 0 comments

With a rapid global shift towards electric cars, even iconic muscle cars like the Charger can’t Dodge that bullet as the company has revealed its own interpretation of an EV muscle car, which was teased last July. At the heart of the new Dodge Charger Daytona SRT Concept EV is a new 800-volt electric architecture which Dodge calls the Banshee propulsion system.

Together with a patent-pending eRupt multi-speed transmission with distinctive shift points, power is sent to all four wheels. The new powertrain is set to make the company’s first electric vehicle faster than the Charger SRT Hellcat. Also patent-pending for the Charger is the EV industry-first Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust. Yes, there is an exhaust in a Dodge EV because why not.

Dodge claims its EV concept to be as loud as the SRT Hellcat with a 126 dB roar, using an amplifier and tuning chamber at the rear of the vehicle (listen to it in the video below). Even more interesting is the PowerShot push-to-pass feature that delivers increased horsepower for a momentary burst of acceleration, at the push of a button on the steering wheel.

At the front is a new R-Wing, incorporated into the front bonnet, to improve air flow and increase downforce. The illumination on the front grille draws the eyes to a Fratzog badge, originally featured on Dodge muscle cars from 1962 to 1976. Also adding to the aerodynamic efficiency of the EV concept are 21-inch diamont-cut wheels with a turbine look. Stopping power is provided by six-pot caliper brakes. As you can see, the company is imbuing modern touches to a design that nods to the muscle car’s past.

Inside, the Dodge concept is home to a 12.3-inch centre display – the largest ever in a Dodge vehicle – alongside a curved 16-inch instrument cluster. Further up ahead, the driver can count on the head-up display for driving information. Parts of the instrument panel, centre console, doors and seats are finished in an Ultraviolet colour while the parametric pattern on the dashboard and doors were inspired by the front grille of the 1968 Charger.

The appearance of the parametric texture is further enhanced with the Attitude Adjustment Lighting that illuminates the parametric surface from below. Indicating its electric nature is a lightning bolt outline on the accelerator pedal while illuminated Daytona lettering can be seen on the dashboard and carbon fibre door sills.

The flat-bottomed steering wheel is fitted with gear shift paddles, and also features the PowerShot button and drive model controls. The latter consists of Auto, Sport, Track, and Drag. The seats are lightweight units with openings and seat bolsters for an airy, race-oriented feel. Also race-inspired is the carbon fibre floor, but it’s not all motorsports in the EV concept has its rear seats can be folded flat for additional cargo space.